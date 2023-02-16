Prudential PLC Acquires 2,240 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $15,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 204,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,827,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.76. 91,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,596. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.88.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

