Prudential PLC Boosts Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Prudential PLC increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,551 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,874 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $21,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 1,798.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDB stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.41. The company had a trading volume of 586,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.96. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $71.76. The firm has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

