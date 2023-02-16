Prudential PLC Buys 1,175,032 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,444,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175,032 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.62% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $18,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 771.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 689.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TV. Bank of America downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 746,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

