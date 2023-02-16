Prudential PLC Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,980 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.55. 1,601,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,616,145. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.26. The company has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 88.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

