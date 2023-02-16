Prudential PLC Has $12.27 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,457 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in General Dynamics by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after buying an additional 2,312,118 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $59,754,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 890.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,171,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $40,141,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $231.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,445. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.80. The firm has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

