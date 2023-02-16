Prudential PLC Purchases 603,794 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,422,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,794 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $71,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,926,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 423.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,469,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,210,000 after buying an additional 5,234,862 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 262.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,807,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,298,000 after buying an additional 2,757,864 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,121 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 117.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,233,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,815,000 after buying an additional 1,746,803 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWZ traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,119,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,397,291. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.21.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

