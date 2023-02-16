Prudential PLC Sells 136,980 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,980 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 1.69% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $16,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KSA traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.05. 81,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,215. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52 week low of $36.49 and a 52 week high of $51.12.

