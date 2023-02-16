Prudential PLC Sells 356 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.45.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GILD traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $83.68. 1,011,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,579,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.76. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

