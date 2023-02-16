Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Boosts Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 105.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,354 shares of company stock worth $7,880,217 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.97. The stock had a trading volume of 79,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,778. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.74 and a 12 month high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.63.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.