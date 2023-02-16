Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,765,602,000 after buying an additional 764,184 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,215,073,000 after buying an additional 467,060 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.4% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,773,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,550,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.1 %

NVDA stock traded down $4.68 on Thursday, hitting $222.96. 16,770,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,687,020. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $555.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial cut their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

