Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $5 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,862 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.4% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 202,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after acquiring an additional 61,266 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.5% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 213,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,949,000 after buying an additional 16,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% during the third quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.4 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.50. 1,896,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,378,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $65.95 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

