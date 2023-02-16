Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Centene were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 112.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 30.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $51,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CNC traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $68.73 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.75.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

