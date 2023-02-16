Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $800,000 Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in WEX were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,250,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in WEX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after buying an additional 164,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after buying an additional 131,664 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in WEX by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 417,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,988,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in WEX by 2,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 72,438 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $198.76. 78,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,111. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.35. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on WEX from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.09.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

