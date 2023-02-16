Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 206.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,766 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,582 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $326,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,208 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $140,367,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $153,925,000 after acquiring an additional 625,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 301.4% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 704,016 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $115,311,000 after acquiring an additional 528,624 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $2.27 on Thursday, reaching $174.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,593,965. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

