Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Purchases 455 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $427.75. 435,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,975. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $287.82 and a twelve month high of $501.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $384.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.062 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

