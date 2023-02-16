Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 3.3% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $307.29. 22,548,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,652,434. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

