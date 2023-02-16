Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 341 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 486,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,828,000 after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 189,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 507,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,480,000 after purchasing an additional 66,169 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $91.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,174. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $102.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.89.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.