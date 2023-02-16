Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.
Public Service Enterprise Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a payout ratio of 58.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.0%.
Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.0 %
Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average of $61.24.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
