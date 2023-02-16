Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2023

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEGGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a payout ratio of 58.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.0%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average of $61.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.