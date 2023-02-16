Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for CarMax, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarMax in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KMX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

NYSE:KMX opened at $75.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. CarMax has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $110.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 80.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

In other CarMax news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,069,505.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

