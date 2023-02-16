Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by Tremblant Capital Group

Tremblant Capital Group lowered its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,664,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,638 shares during the period. Q2 comprises about 3.3% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tremblant Capital Group owned 2.89% of Q2 worth $53,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 by 192.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after buying an additional 334,287 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth $3,801,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 46.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 356,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 112,476 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 17.0% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 694,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,365,000 after buying an additional 101,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 12.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 864,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,352,000 after buying an additional 93,791 shares during the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $67.44.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,936.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $77,684.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,963.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,936.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QTWO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Q2 from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

Q2 Profile

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.