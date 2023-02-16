QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Sold by Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,397 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. QCR makes up 4.8% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 1.21% of QCR worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 747.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 706,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,129,000 after purchasing an additional 622,918 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QCR during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,561,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 265,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 81,945 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in QCR by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 329,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 63,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in QCR by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 40,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get QCR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QCR news, CEO John H. Anderson acquired 1,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.53 per share, for a total transaction of $52,947.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,262.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John H. Anderson acquired 1,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.53 per share, with a total value of $52,947.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,262.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.81 per share, with a total value of $47,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,477.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,417 shares of company stock worth $117,380 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCR Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.92. 4,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,601. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.83 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The stock has a market cap of $893.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. QCR had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $86.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.00 million. On average, analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of QCR to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

QCR Profile

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.