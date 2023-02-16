QUASA Price Hits $0.0014 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $108.16 million and $123,662.04 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00139754 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $127,104.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

