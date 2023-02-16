Quent Capital LLC Buys 310 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 90.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.05. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

