Quent Capital LLC Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of VLO opened at $136.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.76 and its 200-day moving average is $123.55.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

