Quent Capital LLC Invests $78,000 in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 39.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 388.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $91.02 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wix.com from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wix.com to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.13.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

