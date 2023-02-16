Quent Capital LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 1,823.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 1,595,278 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 897,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 458,500 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at $3,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 414,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. CalAmp Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $7.62.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CalAmp news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,299,059 shares in the company, valued at $13,196,236. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 110,000 shares of company stock worth $465,850 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

