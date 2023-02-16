Quent Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,811,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,455,535,000 after buying an additional 470,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,716,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,103,839,000 after buying an additional 273,617 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,852,000 after buying an additional 273,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,240,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,868,000 after buying an additional 267,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $122.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.46%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.75%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Recommended Stories

