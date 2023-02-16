Radicle Market Cap Achieves $97.68 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00008169 BTC on exchanges. Radicle has a market capitalization of $97.68 million and approximately $9.19 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.88 or 0.00424381 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,881.45 or 0.28112424 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.