Radix Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $272.58 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Radix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Radix has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Radix has a total market capitalization of $272.58 million and $686,690.02 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,073,191,949 coins. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

