ReddCoin Price Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $28,868.69 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.21 or 0.00412714 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00027678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013598 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000785 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00017159 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004035 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000364 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

