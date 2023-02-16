RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Trading 2.4% Higher

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.80 and last traded at C$3.80. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cormark decreased their target price on RediShred Capital from C$7.75 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
RediShred Capital Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$69.14 million and a P/E ratio of 11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.58.
About RediShred Capital
RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.
