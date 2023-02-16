RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Trading 2.4% Higher

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.80 and last traded at C$3.80. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark decreased their target price on RediShred Capital from C$7.75 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

RediShred Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$69.14 million and a P/E ratio of 11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.58.

About RediShred Capital

RediShred Capital ( CVE:KUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$14.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.

Featured Stories

