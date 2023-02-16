Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.40-5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RS. Bank of America began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $224.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 4.1 %

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $9.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,888. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.38 and its 200 day moving average is $199.97. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $160.29 and a 52-week high of $245.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,608. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

