Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €55.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been given a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.54% from the company’s previous close.

RNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($33.33) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on Renault in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($46.24) target price on Renault in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) target price on Renault in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.71) price target on Renault in a research report on Thursday.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Stock Up 2.4 %

Renault stock opened at €43.13 ($46.37) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €32.53. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($108.28).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.