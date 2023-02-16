Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Position Lessened by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,878,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 239,371 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up approximately 1.6% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,088,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 48,259.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Republic Services by 11.2% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on RSG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

Republic Services Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.93. The company had a trading volume of 727,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,998. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.72.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

