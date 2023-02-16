Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-$5.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.65 billion-$14.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.53 billion. Republic Services also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15-5.23 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Republic Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.63.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Up 0.8 %

RSG stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.81. 2,019,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.78. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $149.17.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 66.8% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.