Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Albertsons Companies, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Albertsons Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Albertsons Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.77.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ACI stock opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 60.71%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 billion.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,197. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 349.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

