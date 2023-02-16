Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ondas Holdings Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ondas in a report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ondas’ current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share.

Get Ondas alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Ondas to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Ondas Price Performance

ONDS opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Ondas has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 37.69% and a negative net margin of 1,764.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Bushey sold 54,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $102,666.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at $213,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,869 shares of company stock worth $242,981. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ondas by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,107,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 126,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ondas by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 117,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ondas by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 22,422 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP grew its position in Ondas by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 92,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ondas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.