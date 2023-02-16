Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

REZI stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.85. 477,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,596. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.96. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $27.07.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on REZI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Imperial Capital cut Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Resideo Technologies

About Resideo Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REZI. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth $345,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.