Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REZI traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.76. 520,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,904. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.59. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $27.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REZI shares. Imperial Capital cut Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 67,123 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,859 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

