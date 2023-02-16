Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.
Resideo Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE REZI traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.76. 520,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,904. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.59. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $27.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REZI shares. Imperial Capital cut Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resideo Technologies
Resideo Technologies Company Profile
Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.
Featured Stories
