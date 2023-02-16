Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Retail Opportunity Investments also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.05-1.11 EPS.

ROIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:ROIC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.81. 949,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 99,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

