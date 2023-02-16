Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE RVP opened at $1.98 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $65.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.08.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

