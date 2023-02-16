Reviewing CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) & Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) and Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CinCor Pharma and Nabriva Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CinCor Pharma N/A N/A -$50.37 million ($17.28) -1.70 Nabriva Therapeutics $28.90 million 1.92 -$49.45 million ($19.71) -0.09

Nabriva Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than CinCor Pharma. CinCor Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nabriva Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

99.2% of CinCor Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of CinCor Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for CinCor Pharma and Nabriva Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CinCor Pharma 0 3 3 0 2.50 Nabriva Therapeutics 1 0 0 0 1.00

CinCor Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $46.67, indicating a potential upside of 58.84%. Nabriva Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,662.43%. Given Nabriva Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nabriva Therapeutics is more favorable than CinCor Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares CinCor Pharma and Nabriva Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CinCor Pharma N/A -33.03% -27.21% Nabriva Therapeutics -133.25% -120.02% -76.01%

Summary

CinCor Pharma beats Nabriva Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

