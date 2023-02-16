Reviewing Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) and Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) and Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Icosavax and Orchard Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Icosavax alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icosavax $7.80 million 46.32 -$66.97 million ($2.18) -4.16 Orchard Therapeutics $16.15 million 4.21 -$144.58 million ($1.41) -0.38

Icosavax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orchard Therapeutics. Icosavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orchard Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icosavax 0 0 2 0 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Icosavax and Orchard Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Icosavax presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 148.34%. Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 738.14%. Given Orchard Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orchard Therapeutics is more favorable than Icosavax.

Risk and Volatility

Icosavax has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchard Therapeutics has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.5% of Icosavax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 39.1% of Icosavax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Icosavax and Orchard Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icosavax N/A -34.33% -32.34% Orchard Therapeutics -1,109.00% -109.29% -64.72%

Summary

Icosavax beats Orchard Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icosavax

(Get Rating)

Icosavax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Orchard Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies. Its portfolio includes Strimvelis, a commercial-stage gamma retroviral-based product for the treatment of Adenosine deaminase deficiency (ADA-SCID). The company was founded by Nicolas Koebel and Andrea Spezzi in August 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.