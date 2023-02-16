RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,395,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,397,000 after acquiring an additional 298,058 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 344,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 254,656 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,941,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 852.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 172,176 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.