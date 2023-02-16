RFG Advisory LLC Buys 779 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 31.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $186.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.05. The company has a market capitalization of $161.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $223.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

