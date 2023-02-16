RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Amundi purchased a new position in Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Watsco in the second quarter worth $37,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Watsco by 66.7% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the third quarter worth $63,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE WSO opened at $307.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.46 and a 200 day moving average of $272.24. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $319.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 70.61%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.33.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

