RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average of $51.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $543,842.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $543,842.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,264 shares of company stock worth $1,194,758 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

