RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGHG. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 559.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,366,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,204 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 93.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 248,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after buying an additional 120,295 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 131.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 679,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,338,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the first quarter valued at $986,000.

IGHG opened at $72.28 on Thursday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.41.

