RFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $113.63 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $153.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.49.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

