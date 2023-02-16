RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in ONEOK by 438.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,292,000 after buying an additional 815,023 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $38,113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in ONEOK by 16.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,269,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,930,000 after buying an additional 607,191 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $69.67 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 106.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

